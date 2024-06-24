New Mexico expected to have scattered showers and storms this week

Meteorologist Kira Miner has the latest forecast for the state.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Temperatures are expected to rise a few degrees Monday while showers and thunderstorm activity focuses over the southwestern mountains of New Mexico.

Storms will be slow-moving, so any place that does receive rainfall could receive a heavy downpour.

Temperatures will warm up even more on Tuesday, and remain hot going into Wednesday. Then shower and thunderstorm activity will increase late in the day and into the evening on Wednesday and Thursday.

