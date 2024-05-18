New Mexico film industry bounces back following strikes

2024 has the potential to be a record-breaking year for New Mexico's film industry.

“This industry is nimble, and it can flip on like a switch,” said Amber Dodson, the director of the New Mexico Film Office.

Dodson says there are 56 productions in the works right now statewide.

“Also, what we’re seeing is higher production budgets and productions, more series, so series are here longer, and they spend more money typically. So that’s wonderful,” she added.



Productions include a new movie starring America Ferrara and Matthew McConaughey, and a new TV series from Vince Gilligan, the creator of “Breaking Bad” and “Better Call Saul.”



The industry is estimated to have a $1 billion economic impact on New Mexico this calendar year.



It’s a stark contrast to last year when industry workers were heading to picket lines instead of sets.



Bryan Evans, the IATSE Local 480 Union Business representative and general manager, said it’s been good to come back to work in full swing.



“It felt incredible. You know, so, so many of my members suffered so heavily, due to loss of wages and loss of work, during the, during the strikes. To be able to go from, you know, from that, where things are pretty, pretty challenging, and pretty difficult to, you know, there being almost 90-95% employment across the board with our membership, that was incredible,” he said.



Now it’s time for his union to come to the negotiation table.



“Our contract is up for negotiations, we started negotiating on Monday, you know, I’m optimistic that we’re going to be able to get through this without a strike. But there is that possibility, and we’re definitely preparing for it if we have to go out on strike,” Evans said.



The success of “Oppenheimer” is the latest example of New Mexico solidifying its place as a national film hub.



“It has shown that New Mexico delivers with the workforce with locations, and the best directors in the world like Christopher Nolan choose New Mexico and create content here that wins awards,” Dodson said.



