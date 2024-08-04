New Mexico Girl Scout earns top honors for mental health resource project

A Girl Scout in Los Alamos earned a $5,000 scholarship for building a mental health database that is having such an impact that the high school has since adopted it.

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. — A New Mexico Girl Scout is being recognized with top honors and a scholarship for her project that’s helping people access mental health resources.

Kaya Loy, of Los Alamos, received the $5,000 Girl Scouts of USA Gold Award Scholarship. It’s in recognition of her Gold Award project, “It’s Okay to Get Help.”

Kaya said a family member’s struggles with mental illness struck her. She said she noticed a greater need for other teens and children to get access to resources.

Kaya researched national, state and local resources. She then collaborated with Los Alamos High School to create a page on the school’s website. There, students can access those resources.

She also coordinated with student leadership, creating flyers with QR codes to the page. These flyers are now in every classroom.

“I hope that if any student feels depressed, suicidal, or not optimal in their wellness, they will go to my web page and determine the best thing to do for their health. Although that can be a very hard thing to do, my web page is user friendly and informative, so it will be easy for anyone to use,” she said.

The Gold Award is the highest achievement a Girl Scout in high school.