New Mexico governor issues emergency declarations following winter storm

SANTA FE, N.M. — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham issued two emergency declarations Thursday in response to a winter storm, which unlocks more than $1.5 million in emergency funds.

“This declaration gives the state more resources to continue supporting local responders as this major snowstorm persists,” said Lujan Grisham. “I thank every single responder who has been out in the cold since Wednesday clearing roads, escorting people to safety, and doing what needs to be done to support New Mexicans challenged by this storm.”

Hundreds of snowplows have been clearing roads since Wednesday and will continue to work overnight Thursday.

Folks should stay off the roads as much as possible and take necessary precautions to stay safe.

