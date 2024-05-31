New Mexico health officials confirm first measles cases since 2021

SANTA FE, N.M. — The New Mexico Department of Health confirmed the state’s first measles cases since 2021 in two Taos County children.

The children are under 10 years old, live in the same household and unvaccinated. Health officials say the children developed a fever and rash after traveling internationally. The only reportedly known exposures to the public were two instances at the Aspen Medical Center Urgent Care in Española:

Sunday, May 26, from 11:45 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tuesday, May 28, from 9:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

“The Department of Health has identified and contacted potentially exposed people to let them know what to do and any symptoms to look for,” NMHealth Secretary Patrick Allen said. “If someone was at this urgent care location at the above days and times and has not yet been contacted by the department, please call the NMHealth Helpline.”

The hotline is at 1-833-SWNURSE (1-833-796-8773).

“Measles is extremely contagious and can remain in the air up to two hours after a person with measles leaves the room,” said Dr. Miranda Durham, the chief medical officer for NMHealth. “Fortunately, the measles vaccine is safe and very effective at protecting against measles.”

Officials advise people exposed to check their vaccine records. If you develop an illness after an exposure, you should call your medical provider so they can see you without exposing other patients to the virus.

Measles symptoms can develop between 7-21 days after exposure. Symptoms can include:

Fever

Cough

Runny nose

Red eyes

A red-spotted rash often follows these symptoms. The rash usually starts on the head or face and spreads to cover the rest of the body.

Complications, including diarrhea and ear infections, occur more often in children under five years old and adults 20 years old. More serious complications can include pneumonia and encephalitis.