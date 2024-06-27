New Mexico health officials warn about acute flaccid myelitis

State health professionals are warning parents after a rare illness, acute flaccid myelitis, was detected in New Mexico.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Doctors and health professionals in New Mexico are warning parents about a serious illness that has been detected in New Mexico called acute flaccid myelitis (AFM).

The New Mexico Department of Health confirmed that one case of AFM was in Doña Ana County. We know this patient is 10 years old. Health officials say awareness and prevention are key to stopping any further cases in our state.

“It is an illness that affects mostly children, it is similar for those who know historically what polio was like,” said Dr. Chad Smelser, the state epidemiologist with the New Mexico Department of Health.

AFM causes inflammation of the spinal cord, potentially resulting in paralysis.

Dr. Smelser with NM Health said children can get it shortly after a viral illness.

“People might have fever, symptoms of a common cold and then a few days after or up to a week or so develop paralysis or the inability to use certain limbs,” he said.

Before this most recent case the state hasn’t seen a case of AFM since 2018. While it is rare, it is a serious condition and parents need to know the symptoms.

“Acute flaccid myelitis presents with symptoms such as sometimes some arm leg neck pain, drooping eyelids, inability to use a limb, trouble moving eyes, a droopy mouth, and sometimes trouble swallowing,” Dr. Smelser said.

The best way to prevent AFM is to wash your hands frequently and cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing. Dr. Smelser said there is no cure but there are supportive treatments like proper nutrition and therapies to improve patient outcomes.

“First and foremost, these can be scary symptoms that people see their child inflicted with, or family member and they want to get them in so they can be treated appropriately,” he said.

If your child is sick, even with symptoms of a common cold, it’s important they isolate at home and don’t go to summer camps or out in public.

There is a 24/7 hotline for health professionals to report cases to NM Health. That number is 1-833-SWNURSE (1-833-796-8773).