New Mexico Ice Wolves honor head coach’s late brother

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Ice Wolves honored the head coach Kevin Hartzell’s late brother, Michael “Bones” Hartzell.

Michael died at the Minneapolis VA Medical Center following an illness. He was 71.

“When we talk about brotherhood, it is a brotherhood, you know? We eat for each other, and we sleep for each other,” said Kevin.

The Ice Wolves raised money to support the Tunnel to Towers Foundation that helps military veterans, first responders, and families dealing with homelessness.

