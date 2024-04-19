New Mexico Jewish communities concerned about threat of attacks during Passover

Jewish communities across New Mexico said they’re worried about their safety during a major religious holiday that begins next week.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Jewish communities across New Mexico said they’re worried about their safety during a major religious holiday that begins next week.

As conflicts overseas continue, FBI Director Christopher Wray said on Wednesday that investigators are concerned there may be attacks in America. He said people may target large Jewish gatherings during Passover.

He revealed that since the major attack on Israel in October, the number of investigations into hate crimes against Jews in America has tripled.

“It’s concerning,” said Dr. Ron Duncan Hart, author and director of the Institute for Tolerance Studies in Santa Fe. “It’s unfortunate that we’re living with that in the United States.”

“Of course we’re concerned,” said Sara Koplik, director of the Hillel House at the University of New Mexico. “This is something that we live with as Jewish people in the United States.”

Thousands in New Mexico will observe Passover, which takes place over eight days starting Monday night.

“It is the biggest event of the year,” Koplik said. “To retell the ancient story of our liberation from bondage and also our becoming a people.”

Many Jewish leaders across the state said it’s a shame they’re having to take more precautions and worry about threats of attacks.

“To have this level of violence and hatred is deeply sad, and it’s kind of devastating too,” Koplik said.

They said they need to keep moving forward.

“We need to continue on in our faith, in our traditions, in our customs,” Koplik said.

Dr. Duncan Hart pointed out that there have been fewer recent incidents of hate against Jews in New Mexico compared to other states, but it’s still unfortunate that there is any anti-Semitism.

“That shouldn’t be happening – not in our society,” Dr. Duncan Hart said. “We know that there has been a history of attacks on Jewish communities on religious holidays, and of course that brings up concerns.”

He asks everyone in New Mexico to understand the hatred that exists against Jews right now.

“Most people go to church without any thoughts that they are under threat. I would like for people to think about what happens in the Jewish community when we go to Synagogue,” Dr. Duncan Hart said.

Many Jewish organizations in New Mexico said they’ve stopped making any of their event information public. Instead, they’re using word of mouth, texting and physical bulletin boards.