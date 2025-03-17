New Mexico lawmakers debate immigration issues

Immigrant advocates are pushing lawmakers to take action before the end of the legislative session, especially now that the Trump administration's mass deportation plans are expanding to New Mexico.

SANTA FE, N.M. – Immigrant advocates are pushing lawmakers to take action before the end of the legislative session, especially now that the Trump administration’s mass deportation plans are expanding to New Mexico.

U.S. Immigrant and Customs Enforcement officials announced its agents detained 48 migrants throughout Albuquerque, Santa Fe, and Roswell last week – 20 of whom are known criminals.

The ACLU of New Mexico responded almost immediately, filing a complaint over the weekend with the Department of Homeland Security, alleging serious human rights violations.

“We don’t know what’s happened to these four dozen New Mexicans. They’ve effectively disappeared,” said Rebecca Sheff, attorney for the ACLU of New Mexico. “We know that when a government apprehends somebody and conceals what’s happened to them or their whereabouts, that’s a human rights violation.”

The ACLU is calling on federal oversight groups to investigate the situation, but advocates know this is likely only the beginning of ICE’s presence in New Mexico. They want state lawmakers to get involved.

“The clock is not an excuse. The people need you,” said Allen Sánchez, executive director of the New Mexico Conference of Catholic Bishops.

Immigrant rights advocates insist New Mexico’s state lawmakers still have enough time to get two bills, strengthening New Mexico immigrant-friendly status, across the finish line.

“We just need all of our policymakers to step up and understand that everything that we were afraid of is coming to pass,” said Marcela Díaz, executive director of Somos Un Pueblo Unido.

Advocates are pressuring lawmakers to keep House Bill 9, the Immigrant Safety Act, moving through the Roundhouse.

The bill blocking local governments from being involved in federal migrant detention operations is potentially just two votes away from the finish line.

“Any reduction in the number of ICE detention beds in New Mexico will make our community safer, because ICE is more likely to conduct arrests and raids closer to where they have existing detention beds,” said Jessica Inez Martínez, policy director of New Mexico Immigrant Law Center.

Advocates also believe there’s still time to get Senate Bill 250 up to the governor’s desk, it’s sitting at the halfway point right now.

The bill would prevent ICE from using local law enforcement or resources to apprehend migrants, effectively turning New Mexico into a sanctuary state.

“There must be a clear and distinct line between who is enforcing federal immigration law and who is in our community to keep us safe,” said Gabriella Ibañez Guzman, staff attorney of Somos Un Pueblo Unido.

According to the American Immigrant Council, there’s up to 53,000 undocumented or mixed status immigrants living in New Mexico. Advocates want state lawmakers to remember they’re part of the community too.

“What we know is that people in our community are gone, workers are gone, family members are gone, our neighbors are gone,” said Díaz.

“No one here in New Mexico should have to live with this kind of fear, that they or their loved ones could be picked up and effectively disappeared,” said Sheff.

Both bills are waiting for votes in the Senate right now, where Democratic lawmakers have already made significant pleas to their colleagues to take these deportation concerns seriously.

“I believe I speak for a majority when I say we hear the cries of our undocumented brothers and sisters, terrified their families will not be torn apart, and that their homes will no longer be safe, and that they may be treated as criminals,” said state Sen. Harold Pope. “Let’s work on passing legislation that reflects our values and protects our people and communities.”

It’s not clear when either bill might move forward, it’s also not clear if the governor would sign either bill if they reach her desk.