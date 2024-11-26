New Mexico lawmakers, immigration advocates prepare for potential mass deportations

New Mexico is already one of the most immigrant-friendly states in the nation, and Democratic elected leaders say they plan on keeping it that way even if President-elect Donald Trump does move forward with a mass deportation operation.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – New Mexico is already one of the most immigrant-friendly states in the nation, and Democratic elected leaders say they plan on keeping it that way even if President-elect Donald Trump does move forward with a mass deportation operation.

“New Mexico, across all levels of government, will fight it every step of the way,” said Rep. Melanie Stansbury.

“We are not going to cooperate in any way in that effort,” said Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

“We’ll see what actually happens, but we’re going to be ready, and we’re going to do what’s right for our city,” said Mayor Tim Keller.

According to the American Immigration Council, there are more than 192,000 immigrants living throughout New Mexico — roughly 9% of the state’s population. According to their data, that includes roughly 53,000 undocumented immigrants.

“Many undocumented folks are in the long legal process of becoming lawful permanent residents,” said Marcela Diáz, executive director of Somos Un Pueblo Unido.

Diáz says many undocumented people contribute to New Mexico’s economy.

“43% of oil and gas workers are Latino, many and most of whom are a mixed status, immigrant workers or families. So it’s really essential that we’re not helping the federal administration deport immigrant workers who are absolutely key to our state’s economy,” said Diáz.

That’s just one reason why her group is encouraging leaders to approve new protections for undocumented immigrants when state lawmakers return to the Roundhouse in January. Such as restricting state police from being used in immigration enforcement operations, limiting the sharing of sensitive information including driver’s license data, and increasing resources for immigration legal services.

“We’re also going to see, likely, an uptick of lawful permanent residents want to become U.S. citizens. What we know, particularly in rural communities, is that they do not have access to immigration attorneys. If they do, they’re often too expensive, and that is what we want to see expand,” said Diáz.

It’s still too early to know exactly what kind of immigrant-friendly proposals could show up in the Roundhouse come January.

A spokesperson for Speaker of the House Javier Martinez says he is interested in supporting the group’s efforts.

The 60-day legislative session is scheduled to begin on Jan. 21.