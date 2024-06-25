New Mexico leaders hold reproductive rights rally
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – State leaders held a rally to mark two years since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
Democratic Congresswoman Melanie Stansbury shared this message:
“Pass legislation to protect women’s rights, to protect voting rights and to protect our environment.”
Stansbury along with representatives Teresa Leger Fernandez and Gabe Vasquez will be up for reelection this November.