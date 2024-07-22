New Mexico leaders react to Biden dropping out of 2024 presidential race

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – President Joe Biden is withdrawing from the presidential race. He posted a letter to X, formerly Twitter, Sunday afternoon.

In the statement, Biden said, in part: “While it’s been my intention to seek re-election, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and my country to stand down.”

This follows the chorus of congressional calls from his own party to step aside.

Biden is now the first president since Lyndon Baines Johnson to decide against a second term. But what makes this moment so unique is how late in the race we are.

With only about 100 days to Election Day, the president is endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris to take his place.

New Mexico lawmakers reacted Sunday to Biden dropping out of the race.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham sent the following statement:

“Americans owe President Biden an immense debt of gratitude for his strong, resolute leadership over the past three-and-a-half years. His stellar record includes guiding Americans out of a deadly pandemic, presiding over a historic economic recovery, and restoring dignity and respect to the Oval Office.

President Biden also has done more for New Mexicans during a single term than any president in history. His administration’s support of childcare and early childhood education initiatives in our state will improve New Mexicans’ lives for many years to come. We are eternally grateful for his support.

While President Biden is an indisputably great leader, his decision to withdraw from the presidential race at this fraught moment in U.S. history is in the best interest of the Democratic Party and the nation. This decision will ensure President Biden’s rightful place as one of the most successful––and selfless––presidents in U.S. history. It also provides a stark contrast to Donald Trump, the Republican presidential nominee whose convention speech last week amounted to a litany of selfish grievances.

As I have vowed before, I will do everything in my power to ensure that Donald Trump is denied another four years in the White House.”

Sen. Martin Heinrich issued the following statement:

“History will remember President Joe Biden as one of the most effective, accomplished, and successful leaders America has ever had. With his decision today to put country over self, the President has secured his legacy. I commend him for his selflessness, honor, and integrity. From reducing the cost of prescription drugs, expanding health care for veterans, passing historic climate legislation, making once-in-a-generation investments in infrastructure, to securing the most meaningful gun safety measures in three decades, President Biden has left his mark on the greatest nation on earth.”

Congresswoman Melanie Stansbury said in a statement:

“New Mexico is energized and grateful to a patriotic President who understood what our country needs right now.

“President Biden is a transformational President whose legacy will benefit generations to come. He reinvigorated manufacturing in America, created 15.7 million jobs, and fought for reproductive rights. He was the first president ever to successfully negotiate with big pharma companies to lower prescription drug prices.”

The fight to uphold our democratic values is a relay, and Vice President Kamala Harris, with her strong record of leadership, will take the baton in stride and lead us to victory in November.”

It’s time now to unite to defend our country from the dangers of Donald Trump.”

Vice President Harris will bring renewed energy, unity, and vibrancy to this race. She will get the job done.”