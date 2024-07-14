New Mexico officials respond to suspected Trump assassination attempt

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico officials issued statements Saturday in the wake of a suspected assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump.

Gunfire rang out Saturday while Trump spoke at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Secret Service officials whisked the former president off-stage.

According to law enforcement in the area, one person died. Multiple people were wounded, including Trump who described the incident on social media. The suspected shooter is dead.

Leaders from across the political spectrum in New Mexico condemned the shooting.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D) issued this statement:

“I’m horrified by today’s shooting in Butler, Pa. that resulted in the death of a spectator at a political rally and injuries to others, including former President Donald Trump. I condemn in the strongest possible terms political violence of any kind.

I extend my deepest condolences to the family of the victim who lost their life today, and I pray for the full recovery of former President Trump and others who were hurt by this reprehensible act of gun violence.

Americans must reject and denounce any attempt to resolve our political differences with bloodshed instead of democracy. With a presidential election looming, we must redouble our commitment to respectful and constructive discourse, regardless of political affiliation. New Mexico will do its part to ensure the safety and security of all and to uphold the values of democracy, justice, and civility.”

New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse-Oliver echoed the governor’s sentiments, posting on social media, in part, “What a dark day in our country. Political violence is never the answer. Never. Never!”

The Democratic Party of New Mexico also issued a statement on social media after the shooting:

“DPNM condemns the attack that occurred at the Trump rally today as strongly as possible. Political violence has absolutely no place in our Democracy. We wish for Trump’s full and speedy recovery.”

Republican Party of New Mexico Chairman Steve Pearce issued this statement:

“We are praying that President Trump was not severely harmed by the attack and for the other citizens who also may have been injured at his rally. This is despicable behavior, that we as nation must condemn.”

New Mexico’s Congressional delegation also issued statements:

U.S. Rep. Gabe Vasquez (D): “Gun violence has no place on our streets, in politics or in the Democratic discourse. As information continues to unfold, let me be clear that I strongly condemn acts of violence against anyone, regardless of political party. I wish President Trump a safe & speedy recovery as well as anyone involved in this incident.”

U.S. Rep. Melanie Stansbury (D): “Political violence has no place in our democracy. Thank you to the Secret Service and other law enforcement officials who worked quickly to keep people safe. I wish those injured a quick recovery and prayers for the life lost.”

U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez (D): “I wish former President Trump a speedy recovery and send my prayers to him, his family, and anyone else who was affected by this cowardly act. No matter how much we disagree, violence never has a place in our democracy.”

U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Lujan (D): “Violence has absolutely no place in our politics. I’m grateful for the quick response of Secret Service and law enforcement personnel who rushed the former president to safety. My thoughts are with the former president and his family, and I hope he recovers quickly.”

U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich (D): “There is NO place for violence in political discourse. While we wait for more information on what happened in Butler, PA today, we must be clear: We can disagree on any number of things, but violence will never be tolerated.”

Some state lawmakers also offered statements in the wake of the shooting.

Senate Republican Leader Greg Baca (R-Belen), Senate Republican Whip Craig Brandt (R-Rio Rancho), and Senate Republican Caucus Chair Mark Moores (R-Albuquerque) issued the following joint statement:

“We are deeply shocked and outraged to learn about the assassination attempt of President Trump. This senseless act of violence is an attack not only on our President, but on the very fabric of our democracy.

This fraught moment in American history warrants solidarity. We must stand united against violence lest we degrade into a third world country.

We must let the law enforcement agencies do their work to bring the perpetrators to justice and ensure the safety of our nation. Now more than ever, it is crucial for us to uphold the principles of peace, justice, and the rule of law.”

New Mexico House Speaker Javier Martinez said on social media, “Shocked and appalled by the violence at the rally in Butler, PA today. We must stand together as a nation to condemn political violence in all its forms.” New Mexico Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth said something similar, “I am horrified by today’s events. Political violence is never the answer.”