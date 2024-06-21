New Mexico man found not guilty in first Bennie’s Law case

TAOS, N.M. — A verdict has been reached in the trial of the first parent charged under Bennie’s Law in New Mexico.

The goal of Bennie’s Law, the Bennie Hargrove Gun Safety Act, is to hold gun owners responsible if a child gets hold of their gun and uses it to commit a crime. Prosecutors say that’s exactly what happened in the case of William Brown.

William Brown is the father of Porfirio Brown, who is accused of shooting and killing a 13-year-old girl with his father’s gun. In the trial, officers testified that they saw multiple guns laying out in the open inside William’s home while serving a search warrant – but the revolver used in the shooting was never found.

The prosecution pointed out that revolver ammo found in his home did not match any gun found. William testified that the revolver was in Carlsbad at the time of the shooting.

On Friday, a jury found William not guilty of negligently making a firearm accessible to a minor.

Porfirio went on trial for second-degree murder earlier this year, but it ended in a hung jury. He’s scheduled to go back on trial in August.

Bennie’s Law was passed after the death of 13-year-old Bennie Hargrove, who was shot and killed at Washington Middle School in Albuquerque in 2021.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB 4 Eyewitness News and KOB.com for updates.