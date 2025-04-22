New Mexico Museum of Natural History to close for major renovations

The New Mexico Museum of Natural History is about to get its first major upgrade in decades.



The museum will close for seven months starting in August. There will be a redesigned entrance, box office, gift shop, and other infrastructure improvements. The museum will also modernize and refresh their exhibition halls.

Construction is set to begin on Monday, Aug. 4. A farewell celebration is set for the weekend right before construction starts.

While the museum is closed, museum educators will focus on outreach to schools, and public events.