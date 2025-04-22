New Mexico Museum of Natural History to close for major renovations

By KOB

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Museum of Natural History is about to get its first major upgrade in decades. 

The museum will close for seven months starting in August. There will be a redesigned entrance, box office, gift shop, and other infrastructure improvements. The museum will also modernize and refresh their exhibition halls.

Construction is set to begin on Monday, Aug. 4. A farewell celebration is set for the weekend right before construction starts. 

While the museum is closed, museum educators will focus on outreach to schools, and public events.