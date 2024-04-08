New Mexico observes partial solar eclipse

As New Mexico was in the path of a partial solar eclipse, people on the ground gathered to get their best (safe) view of it, including in Albuquerque.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — As New Mexico was in the path of a partial solar eclipse, people found different ways to observe the celestial occurrence.

The eclipse began at around 11 a.m., peaked at around 12:16 p.m., and ended around 1:30 p.m. In New Mexico, the moon obscured around 70% of the sun.

Meteorologist Brandon Richards went to Explora and Griffin Rushton went to the New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science.

In the video above, they took in the observances and celebrations going on at each place.