New Mexico Philharmonic to perform music of The Moody Blues

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — To all the fans of The Moody Blues, “I Know You’re Out There Somewhere” and may want to go to this New Mexico Philharmonic show.

The New Mexico Philharmonic will perform the music of The Moody Blues at Popejoy Hall. The “GO NOW! The Music of The Moody Blues” show will take place Saturday, May 4, at 8 p.m.

Performing with the Philharmonic are guest conductor Michael Krajewski, Moody Blues drummer Gordy Marshall and Mick Wilson, the lead singer of 10cc for more than 25 years.

The symphonic ensemble will perform classics from The Moody Blues, such as “Tuesday Afternoon,” “Go Now,” “I Know You’re Out There Somewhere” and other tunes.

Tickets range from $35-95 and are on sale here online. They’re also available at the UNM Bookstore or by phone at 505-277-0388 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday and at the ticket window, 90 minutes before the performance.