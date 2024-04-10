New Mexico prepares for influx of patients after Arizona Supreme Court upholds abortion ban

The Arizona Supreme Court gave the go-ahead Tuesday to prepare to enforce a long-dormant law that bans nearly all abortions.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Arizona Supreme Court gave the go-ahead Tuesday to prepare to enforce a long-dormant law that bans nearly all abortions. The 160-year-old law has no exceptions for rape or incest. It only allows abortions if the mother’s life is in jeopardy.

Pro-life advocates are celebrating the ruling as a win. President Joe Biden called it “cruel,” and former President Donald Trump said the ban goes “too far.” Meanwhile, Arizona’s attorney general said she has no intention of enforcing the law.

Health care providers in New Mexico are expecting to see an influx of women traveling to the state for abortion access. Advocates say they are prepared to welcome anyone who needs the procedure.

“Sadly, I don’t have to guess what the impacts are,” said Adrienne Mansanares, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains. “We know what’s going to happen, we’ve seen it already across the country.”

Mansanares says New Mexico has already seen an influx since Roe v. Wade was overturned. Around 10 patients a month have traveled from Arizona to New Mexico.

“We’re anticipating as early as June that we’ll start to see those numbers double and we’ll see folks needing that kind of again, financial support, transportation support,” Mansanares said.

Mansanares says they will accept anyone who comes to them, regardless of where they live.

Jazmyn Taitingfong, a reproductive rights and gender equity attorney with ACLU New Mexico, agrees. She says New Mexico has always had its doors open.

“This is something that New Mexico isn’t new to,” Taitingfong said. “New Mexico has always risen to the occasion of when there has been a need for people to unfortunately flee their home states for access to health care.”

Taitingfong recently moved from Arizona to Albuquerque and has already noticed a difference.

“I am keenly aware that in moving to Albuquerque, my rights have expanded, when people in Arizona’s rights have been diminished,” Taitingfong said. “This draconian law is something that is going to severely limit access and someone’s access to health care should not depend on where they live.”

With this decision, Arizona is joining 13 other states that have banned abortion at all stages of pregnancy. The Arizona Supreme Court said enforcement won’t begin for at least two weeks but it could be up to two months, based on an agreement reached in a related case in Arizona.