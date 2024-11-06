New Mexico Republicans hopeful for wins on Election Day

The New Mexico Republican Party is encouraging voters to get out before polls close.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Republican Party is encouraging voters to get out before polls close Tuesday night.

At Hotel Albuquerque, Republican U.S. Senate candidate Nella Domenici is having her watch party Tuesday.

KOB 4 caught up with Leticia Munoz, the executive director of the New Mexico Republican Party, who is feeling confident going into Tuesday night.

The Republican Party says they have hit the ground running since 2020 to make sure conservative voices are heard in New Mexico. They say they were informing New Mexicans about the voting process and getting more people registered to vote.

Munoz says this is really just the final steps in a yearslong process.

“We feel really good, we have some really strong candidates throughout the entire state. We are going to continue to fight to make sure our conservative voices are no longer oppressed,” said Leticia Munoz, executive director of the Republican Party of New Mexico.

Munoz mentioned a variety of topics she thinks will drive Republicans to the polls, including education, the economy and a strong border policy given that we are a border state.

“We do want for families to feel safe here in New Mexico, being a border state, especially. We do have many drugs and human trafficking coming across our border here in New Mexico. I do believe that is probably one of our number one things,” said Munoz.