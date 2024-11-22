New Mexico senators push to protect national labs under Trump

Research and development of technology is core to what drives New Mexico forward.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – New Mexico lawmakers are voicing concerns about how the incoming Trump administration may impact the nation’s scientific research laboratories.

Sen. Ben Ray Luján, called Los Alamos and Sandia Labs, “one of our crown jewels” and warned of severe consequences if cuts are implemented.

“If the Trump administration chooses to cut the budgets at Los Alamos and Sandia, it will devastate the economies in our state, and it’s going to negatively impact workers,” Luján said. “And a lot of those workers voted for him. So I certainly hope that we will not see these negative policies come to fruition.”

“Project 2025,” a Republican-backed report on conservative policy, outlines a plan to shift the labs’ focus to basic research, leaving technology development to private companies.

The 887-page document also proposes cutting initiatives like university research funding through the National Science Foundation, much of which relies on partnerships with the labs.

President Trump has distanced himself from “Project 2025,” yet several of its authors have been appointed to roles in his incoming administration in the last week.

Sen. Martin Heinrich underscored the labs’ importance.

“Sandia and Los Alamos National Laboratories are indispensable to our national security and energy security,” Heinrich said. “During my time in Congress, through both Democratic and Republican administrations, I have successfully doubled the total budget for Sandia and Los Alamos.”

Despite the uncertainty, both senators are pledging to fight for the labs’ future, protecting jobs and ensuring the continuation of their critical role in defense and research.