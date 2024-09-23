New Mexico State Police seek suspect in Tucumcari shooting

The man is accused of shooting someone and forcing a random driver to drive him away at gunpoint.

TUCUMCARI, N.M. — New Mexico State Police is looking for a suspect accused of shooting a man and then forcing another person to drive them away from the scene.

According to NMSP, Alex Gutierrez was armed with a handgun when he went with another man to get a backpack he forgot at a house on West High Street in Tucumcari. Gutierrez knocked on the door, demanded his backpack and a woman threw it at him.

At that point, Gutierrez started arguing with the man who was home with her. That led to Gutierrez allegedly shooting him twice in the abdomen.

The victim went to the hospital where he is now in reportedly stable condition.

After the shooting, police say Gutierrez and the man he was with allegedly left the scene. Then, they allegedly forced a bystander to drive them away at gunpoint before releasing them and getting away.

Gutierrez and the other suspect, who police haven’t identified, are still on the run. NMSP says if you see them, don’t approach them. They believe Gutierrez is armed and dangerous.

If you have any information, call NMSP at 575-382-2500.