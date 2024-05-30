New Mexico teen becomes finalist in ‘Doodle for Google’ contest

Steven Boucher has been doing art since a young age and now that passion is getting recognized.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — People all over the world could soon open up Google and see a New Mexico artist’s work as a part of the “Doodle for Google” contest.

If chosen, Steven Boucher’s art will be the new Google logo for a bit.

“It’s just a dream of mine for people to see my work,” Boucher said.

The “Doodle for Google” contest is part of Google’s 25th anniversary. Students were asked to reimagine the search engine’s logo and what their wish is for the next 25 years.

Boucher is a junior at Eldorado High School. Boucher’s Doodle was chosen out of thousands but now they need your help to win.

Boucher has been dreaming of doing art since they were really young.

“I have a very clear memory of doing this little alien on my 5th birthday,” Boucher said.

If you ask Boucher’s mom, that love for art dates back further.

“They could barely walk. I had this art easel in the front room and they drew an angel. They were two, two in a half,” said Tory Dickey, Boucher’s mom.

Since then, Boucher’s skills have only grown. So when the Doodle for Google contest came about, it was a no-brainer that Boucher was going to give it a try.

And, Boucher’s wish for the next 25 years?

“I wanted to show peace. I went through a couple of ideas. None of them were really working but I decided to do the city in the clouds because it showed a more peaceful moment,” Boucher said.

Google chose Boucher’s Doodle and 54 others. Boucher is representing New Mexico in the 10th-12th grade category.

“I was in shock. My mom sat me down in front of my therapist. She brought it up and I couldn’t believe it,” Boucher said.

Now, Boucher has the chance to become one of five finalists for the Doodle for Google contest. You can vote on it here until June 4 to improve Boucher’s chances in the 10th-12th grade category.

From there, if Boucher’s Doodle makes it, their Doodle will compete to be the search engine’s logo for 24 hours. The winner will also get a $55,000 college scholarship and $50,000 worth of tech for their school.

“It will let me go to the school I want to and it’ll let me explore my artistic abilities,” Boucher said.

Boucher hopes to have a career in animation.