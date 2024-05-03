New Mexico to host USA Cycling Collegiate Road National Championships this weekend

New Mexico is home to beautiful views and scenic ride, whether by car or bicycle – but some of the best collegiate bicyclists will come to our state to speed by all that!

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico is home to beautiful views and it’s one reason we’re hosting the 2024 USA Cycling Collegiate Road National Championships.

2024 is the second year our state has hosted this big race. The three-day event kicks off Friday on Albuquerque’s West Side. It will attract more than 300 cyclists from 40 universities around the U.S., including New Mexico.

Friday will feature both team and individual races. The first race will begin near Petroglyph National Monument along Atrisco Vista Boulevard at 8:30 a.m.

Those West Side views are why they’re holding the races here again – but that’s not the only reason.

“Albuquerque provides some of the most optimal conditions for racing that leads to some of the faster times through a very enjoyable course. We’ve got a lot of panoramic views, so athletes are very attracted to this area,” said Josh Herbert, the Recreation Services Division Manager for the City of Albuquerque Parks and Recreation Department.

If you’d like to watch them race, you can do that on day three – Sunday – at Balloon Fiesta Park. Cyclists will race in a loop around the park.

“We’ll have a visual display board for everybody to watch some closeups, some instant replays and the awards are going to be broadcast on there as well. It’s going to happen in conjunction with our Celtic fest as well,” Herbert said.

Cyclists will also race in the East Mountains. That race will start along Frost Road, north of Sedillo.

If you’d like to see all of the race paths and more details, including times, click here.