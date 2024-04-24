New Mexico to receive $16M in federal funding to combat homelessness

The federal government is distributing billions of dollars to local nonprofits and organizations nationwide.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The federal government is stepping in to combat homelessness and awarding billions of dollars to local nonprofits and organizations nationwide. New Mexico is set to receive more than $16 million.

“Here in New Mexico, it is estimated that almost 20,000 people experienced homelessness over the last year, but we know this count severely undercounts the number of families who are housing insecure,” U.S. Rep. Melanie Stansbury said.

That’s where organizations like Cuidando Los Niños come in. They are one of the 16 New Mexico nonprofits expected to receive funding.

“Predominately, we will be using it for the housing program,” said Trina Jellison, the CEO of Cuidando Los Niños. “We want to increase the number of people we are serving in our organization and more families. It’s case management, wraparound services, making sure deposits for apartments are paid.”

Jellison says Cuidando Los Niños is getting more than $230,000.

Other metro recipients include Albuquerque Health Care for the Homeless, which is getting more than $163,000. Catholic Charities will get $1 million, and nearly $700,000 will go to HopeWorks.

“The funding will make a real impact on the lives of New Mexicans,” U.S. Rep. Gabe Vasquez said. “Every dollar in this investment is one step closer to ending homelessness.”

It’s still unclear when the organizations will have that money. Rep. Vasquez says he expects to see the money soon, but could not give an exact date.