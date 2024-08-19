New Mexico United stadium, minimum wage back on the Albuquerque City Council agenda

The proposed New Mexico United stadium plans is going back before the Albuquerque City Council, as well as a proposal to adjust the city's minimum wage, Monday night.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque City Council will, again, address the proposed New Mexico United stadium at Balloon Fiesta Park and the minimum wage.

New Mexico United is asking city councilors for final approval for the soccer team’s new stadium. They plan to build it in a parking lot on the east side of Balloon Fiesta Park.

Neighbors who live near the proposed stadium have pushing back for a year now. They cite potential noise pollution and traffic concerns.

However, Land Use Hearing Officer Steven Chavez recently sided with United.

Also on the agenda is a bill to adjust the minimum wage in Albuquerque.

What started as Councilor Nichole Rogers’ proposal to formally raise the city’s minimum wage of $11.10 an hour to the state’s minimum of $12 an hour – and not adjust the tipped minimum wage of $7.20 an hour – turned into an opportunity for Councilor Renee Grout to propose lowering the city’s tipped minimum wage to $3 an hour. $3 an hour is the state’s current tipped minimum wage.

Councilors Rogers is likely to reintroduce her bill. It could get withdrawn, however. We will keep you posted on what happens.

