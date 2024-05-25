New Mexico Wine Festival returns to Balloon Fiesta Park

Vendors are preparing for thousands of wine lovers to make their way to Balloon Fiesta Park this Memorial Day weekend.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Vendors are preparing for thousands of wine lovers to make their way to Balloon Fiesta Park this Memorial Day weekend. The New Mexico Wine Festival is back.

“A lot of these people you’re not going to get at a grocery store, they don’t distribute, they’re just small batch producers,” said Sam Aragon with the New Mexico Winegrower’s Association.

Aragon said most of the wineries are family owned and New Mexico’s unique geography brings unique flavors.

“We have such a difference in climates, you have all the way down at 3,200 in Deming to 7,600 in Mora,” he said.

If you’ve been to Old Town lately you might recognize a couple of the tasting rooms making an appearance this weekend. Sheehan Winery will be serving its award-winning wines, alongside Noisy Water Winery.

60 local vendors will be at the park, as well as local food trucks and live music.

Aragon says it’s not just about the great wines, but a great experience.

“You can go with your girlfriends, come with your family, bring your mom, and you create experiences and memories that you’ll take with you for the rest of your life,” he said.

The New Mexico Wine Festival begins Saturday and lasts through Monday. You can buy tickets at the park or online. For an Uber voucher, click here.