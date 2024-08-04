New Mexico workers, leaders gather for Union Solidarity Rally

People from various industries to celebrate unions and the benefits they can provide to all workers in all industries.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Hundreds of Albuquerque workers from various industries gathered Saturday for an event to show solidarity and celebrate what unions provide.

“Most people for Labor Day, which is typically our Union Solidarity Day, everyone likes taking a camping trip or fishing trip. So we have this day to try and celebrate solidarity,” said Rosendo Najar, the president of Carpenters Local Union 1319.

Workers from industries, like health care, law enforcement and carpentry, like Najar, say unions are more important than ever.

“The work that we do is hard work. Being part of a union guarantees us benefits, a pension. The body wears and tears as you work 20-30 years on a job site,” Najar said.

While they’re working, Najar and other say unions guarantee they have health care and other benefits.

“Union solidarity is huge because this country is based on the middle class and the middle class represents the workforce. Unions make the workforce stronger, “said Miguel Tittmann, the president of International Association of Firefighters Local 244.

Tittmann adds that his union provides benefit for firefighters in Albuquerque and Bernalillo County.

“We collectively bargain contracts that better their wages, benefits, pension, their working conditions. For firefighters specifically, we try to make a very unsafe job as safe as possible,” he said.

It wasn’t just union workers and leaders who showed their support Saturday. Local leaders, like Democratic U.S. Rep. Melanie Stansbury and Albuquerque City Councilor Nichole Rogers, were present as well.

Saturday was the seventh annual Union Solidarity Rally the carpenters’ union has hosted.