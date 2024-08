ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Three kids from New Mexico represented Team USA in Australia against the Australian team of youth bull riders.

The team competed at Mount Isa, Queensland, which is the largest rodeo in Australia.

There was 17-year-old Tyson Acosta from Eunice, 17-year-old Braxton Letcher from Artesia, and 13-year-old Jace Wild from Dexter.

They accumulated over 7,000 points to take home the win.