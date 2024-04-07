New mural honors local teens lost to gun violence

A new mural in Albuquerque is honoring three local teens who lost their lives to gun violence.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A new mural in Albuquerque is honoring three local teens who lost their lives to gun violence.

Friends, family, and community members came together Saturday to honor them. Behind the SouthWest Organization Project building on 10th Street, there are three new faces on what used to be a blank wall.

“We chose this design with three other victims,” Candi Herrera said. “Devin, Bennie and my brother Angelo, so we could put them out there and spread the word, but to also give back to the community and people who have been impacted by gun violence.”

Herrera lost her older brother, Angelo Herrera, to gun violence in October. Candi organized the mural and wanted the space to be available for people who have lost a loved one – to come together.

“It’s like a moment to either grieve or sit here, you know, talk with people, basically, it’s so people can sit here and actually connect on the topic together,” Candi said.

“It’s really important to get the community involved because many of the victim’s families have reached out to us personally, and friends and family members, and we wanted them to be able to touch the mural, physically touch the mural, put their hand on it, put paint on it,” said Emma Jones, a facilitator with Future Focused Education.

There’s more than one message they want to spread.

“Gun violence impacts so much more than just one individual, especially when a young person dies. It has a deep ripple in the entire community as a whole,” Jones said.

The mural isn’t complete just yet, but the public will be able to see it fully Sunday with some additions made by their family members.