New Rio Rancho noise ordinance begins Monday

RIO RANCHO, N.M. – The City of Vision has its sights set on a quieter town. A revised noise ordinance will allow them to better enforce noise complaints, starting Monday, July 1.

The city has been working to revisit the noise ordinance after complaints it was too vague and unenforceable. The current ordinance classified a noise violation as any “annoying noise” which became difficult for the Rio Rancho Police Department to enforce.

“The existing ordinance was very ambiguous about what an ‘annoying’ noise was and how long that noise had to occur, there were no definitions to it,” said Gregg Hull, the mayor of Rio Rancho.

The city is adopting a decibel level system for residents and businesses during certain hours. Those who go over these sound limits for more than 10 continuous minutes could get a fine if a neighbor or nearby resident complains.

During the day, residential areas have to keep the noise below 55 decibels. From 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., that goes down to 50 decibels. Retail and commercial businesses will also be subject to noise limits.

“There are exceptions in there like in the daytime if you are out mowing your yard, this is not included. If you are running your weed eater or your leaf blower during the appropriate times, those are not violations. We have carved out exceptions to make sure people can go about their day-to-day lives and not feel like every time they turn around, they are going to get some kind of citation,” Mayor Hull said.

KOB 4 asked residents their reaction to the ordinance and if it would ever come in handy.

“We have never had an issue, we have never felt like we need to knock on somebody’s door and say, ‘Hey turn down the music,’ it just doesn’t happen in this neighborhood,” said Julie Rudner who has lived in Rio Rancho for a few years.

Another resident in a different part of town said he could think of a couple of times the ordinance could be used.

“It’s just holidays that can get out of control and really, July Fourth. I don’t hear any loud music over here at all it is a fairly calm neighborhood I like it but July Fourth – not so good,” said Philip Funk, another Rio Rancho resident.

Mayor Hull says, in general, Rio Rancho residents are good at talking things out and he doesn’t foresee a huge spike in complaints.

“In general, I think people are very respectful of each other here in Rio Rancho, respectful with their neighbors and work together to figure stuff out,” he said.

If someone does need to call in a noise complaint the city asks that they call the non-emergency dispatch line at 505-891-7226. If police go out and find someone violating the noise ordinance, they can be fined $500.

For more information on the ordinance, people can head to the City of Rio Rancho website.