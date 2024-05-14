New series filming in Albuquerque from ‘Breaking Bad’ creator

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Vince Gilligan, the creator of “Breaking Bad” and “Better Call Saul,” is shooting a new TV show in and around Albuquerque.

The New Mexico Film Office confirmed this week that they’re filming here. The new, still untitled series stars Rhea Seehorn, of “Better Call Saul,” with Gilligan as the executive producer.

“New Mexico has proven to be an excellent creative partner for Mr. Gilligan. I welcome him and Rhea Seehorn back to the state. We are committed to ensuring the success of any production this creative and talented ensemble brings to New Mexico,” Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said.

The production will employ over 1,400 New Mexicans. That includes over 500 crew members, over 100 principal actors and over 800 background talent.

“I’m thrilled to be working in New Mexico again,” Gilligan stated. “Story-wise, I could’ve set this new show anywhere in the United States. However, I keep returning to the Land of Enchantment for the beautifully cinematic landscape and to continue working with the best crew ever. They’ve been making me look good for seventeen years now. I figure, ‘why fix it if it ain’t broke?’”

This isn’t the only high-profile production currently in New Mexico. People spotted actor Matthew McConaughey filming “The Lost Bus” in Ruidoso, Española and Santa Fe.