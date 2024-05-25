New solar farm in Los Lunas now complete

Rows and rows of solar panels now cover over a thousand acres in Los Lunas. The 190-megawatt solar farm is part of a partnership between PNM, Meta, and NextEra Energy.

LOS LUNAS, N.M. — Rows and rows of solar panels now cover over a thousand acres in Los Lunas. The 190-megawatt solar farm is part of a partnership between PNM, Meta, and NextEra Energy.

“Together with PNM and Meta we are thrilled to celebrate the completion of New Mexico’s newest operational solar energy center,” said JD Rulien with NextEra Energy Resources. “I think you see what is going on across the country and here in New Mexico, just the demand for renewable energy.”

The Sky Ranch Solar Energy Center is one of three large-scale solar projects in New Mexico, moving PNM closer to being completely carbon free.

“At PNM we have a goal that we will be 100% clean energy by 2040, we are well on our way, and this is part of that process,” said Laura Sanchez, executive director of Government & Public Affairs at PNM.

PNM says the solar farm will also bring some big economic developments, especially with partnerships like Meta.

“In order to meet those sustainability goals, they look for states like New Mexico that have a commitment to clean energy,” Sanchez said. “So the fact that we have been able to build this particular installation and others that we have planned for the future means that they will be attracted to come to New Mexico and bring good-paying jobs with them.”