New state law allows DACA recipients, legal residents to become officers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque’s mayor and police chief celebrated a new law this weekend, turning dreamers into defenders.

Previously, only U.S. citizens were allowed to be law enforcement officers in New Mexico. Now, legal immigrants will have the opportunity to join the force.

“It literally turns dreamers into defenders, and this is something that could not have been done without a state law change,” said Mayor Tim Keller.

That change in law Keller is talking about will now allow DACA recipients and legal permanent residents to be police officers, marshals or sheriffs throughout the entire state of New Mexico.

“This is a way to do a couple of things. Number one, by actually incorporating immigrants into our police department better, we can actually have a department that better represents our community,” Keller said.

Staffing shortages at law enforcement agencies across New Mexico have long been an issue. With the change in state law, it’s estimated more than 51,000 New Mexicans can now apply for law enforcement jobs.

“We’ve gone from when we came in about 836 officers to now 950, in the pipeline. And we’re on track to get 1,000, but we know we need 1,200, and we need help. And now we can hopefully get some help from folks who want to help protect our community, who are part of also our immigrant community,” said Keller.

State Sen. Cindy Nava, who sponsored the bill at the Legislature, said it will not alter the standards to be an officer.

“They will have to go through the same vetting system. Same standards based on their education, experience and character, not their immigration status,” Nava said.

APD Chief Harold Medina says it not only will expand his force, but also make his department more representative of the community they serve.

“It’s legislation like this that helps ensure that we have a diversity at the Albuquerque Police Department that is respectful of other cultures, other upbringings and brings an understanding of where people are,” said Medina.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle passed the bill this past session. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed it into law last week.