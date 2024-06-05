New survey seeks public input for Navajo Lake and San Juan River improvements

The Navajo Lake State Park is starting to gather information for their new five-year plan for the park.

NAVAJO LAKE, N.M. – The Navajo Lake State Park is starting to gather information for their new five-year plan for the park.

So, what better way to do that than to ask the people who use it? New Mexico State Parks are asking for your help to create that plan.

“This management plan is really about identifying issues and then making recommendations to improve those issues that are identified,” said Joey Fleming, a New Mexico State Park planner.

To help them do that, New Mexico State Parks is asking for the public’s help. They are conducting a survey for people to give their input on ways to improve the Navajo Lake State Park and San Juan River.

“Natural resource protection, cultural resource protections, recommendations for recreation and infrastructure improvements,” said Flemming.

This survey isn’t just about the activities you enjoy at Navajo Lake State Park, but about keeping it a safe place for things that live there.

“The survey also asks about habitat and ecological restoration efforts and how much the public is valuing that,” said Flemming

Having all these amenities is great if you can get to them. A big part of the management planning process is accessibility.

“Any way that we can improve the public’s access to these natural resources and to these recreation experiences is something we are looking to hear from the public,” said Flemming

The survey will be open until the end of this month. New Mexico State Parks will look at the answers and create a five-year plan through 2030.

For the full survey, click here.