New video shows deadly shooting at Albuquerque Walmart

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – New video is showing what led up to a deadly shooting at a Walmart in Albuquerque.

One person is dead and several others are in the hospital. Albuquerque police say it all started with road rage.

Around 6:30 p.m. Thursday, detectives say the drivers of a white truck and a black Dodge Charger got into a fight on the road.

The drivers and two other vehicles reportedly met up at the Walmart on Coors and I-40. That’s when police say the driver of the black Charger rammed his car into three people, pinning them against another truck. One of those men then fired shots at the driver.

“That driver got out, started running southbound toward the Walmart, and collapsed at some point. He was transported and he either died during transport or at the hospital,” said APD Public Information Officer Gilbert Gallegos.

APD has not identified the man who died, or anyone else in this incident. They say everyone involved is either in the hospital or in custody Thursday night.

