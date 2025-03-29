New video shows interview of APD officer accused of groping woman

Newly-released video is giving insight into an incident from 2023 when an Albuquerque police officer was accused of asking for sexual favors while on duty.

“I got out of my car and told her, ‘You are not being detained at all, I am just bored. It’s a hot day, I just wanted to come talk to you for a minute,’” said Liam King during his interview.

According to the incident report, the victim was sitting on a curb in an empty parking lot near Lomas when King drove up to her and “unlawfully searched her person without permission.”

“I knew he wasn’t going to stop until he got his stupid search,” she said during her interview.

King claimed he didn’t know his body camera was off until after the search. However, according to the victim, he tells her right off the bat he isn’t recording.

“I spread my legs, and he began the search. Immediately, I felt uncomfortable. He was like just, like, he would search. He was going way too high under my butt, my private, you know, between my legs,” she said.

“I told her I was using the back of my hand to search inside of your leg, up until your thigh line. And at that time, I believe I know what this is about, she said, ‘I don’t think that is the way you are supposed to search.’ And I said, ‘I’m sorry I didn’t mean to do that,’” said King.

King pleaded not guilty in front of a judge back in December. The judge released him, but he is not allowed to contact the victim.

This is what Liam King said when he was questioned about standard operating procedures when it comes to searching people.

Lt. Amanda Christensen: “Pulling the front part of the top part of the bra, was that part of the training that you received?”

Liam King: “No, I don’t believe so, no.”

APD placed King on administrative leave and disciplined him for not following standard operating procedures. He was also placed on the Giglio List of officers with credibility issues.

“To my understanding they are just supposed to use the back of their hand and go under, he did that a little and then he was leaning over and holds my bra out, so my boob was exposed,” she said.

APD fired Liam King in February 2025.

