New video shows police arresting teen suspect in deadly Las Cruces shooting

LAS CRUCES, N.M. – New video is showing the moments Las Cruces police officers arrested one of the teen suspects in the recent deadly mass shooting at Young Park.

Officers arrested 17-year-old Nathan Rivas two days after the shooting. In the video, you can hear him telling officers they can’t prove he did anything.

Three people died in the shooting, and more than a dozen got hurt.

Nathan Rivas, 20-year-old Tomas Rivas, Gustavo Dominguez, and 15-year-old Josiah Ontiveros are all facing charges.

LCPS: “Tonight you’re being charged with three counts of murder, three open counts of murder.”

Nathan Rivas: “They have no evidence of me doing anything, not even in the pictures, nothing.”

All four suspects are charged as adults. They have all pleaded not guilty and will be staying behind bars until their trials.