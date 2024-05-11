New video shows shooting at graduation ceremony

A woman who was there watching her granddaughter graduate was capturing the moment when the shooting happened.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The man that police say shot his stepmom at a high school graduation this week will stay in jail for now – it will be up to another court if 21-year-old Cristian Bencomo will stay there until trial.

New video shows the moment the trigger was pulled. A woman who was there watching her granddaughter graduate was capturing the moment when the shooting happened.

Cristian, who is wearing red, can be seen in the righthand corner. He is accused of shooting his stepmom, Victoria, in the neck. She has undergone multiple surgeries.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help support Victoria during her recovery. She is still at the hospital.

MORE: