New video shows wild police chase in Santa Fe

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – We are getting a first look at a wild police chase through the streets of Santa Fe.

Officers were trying to stop a U-Haul truck after receiving reports from drivers that they heard knocking coming from the back. Two people were in fact trapped back there by the driver.

The victims say they were helping the suspect, Stacy Walker, clean out the back of the U-Haul when he suddenly slammed the rear door shut, and locked them in the back. Then, they say Walker began driving recklessly, throwing them around in the U-Haul.

Police say people began calling 911 saying they thought they heard banging and yelling coming from the U-Haul.

When police finally find the truck, Walker leads officers on a wild and dangerous chase through the south side of Santa Fe.

