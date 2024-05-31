Newborn surrendered at Hobbs baby box

HOBBS, N.M. — Officials say someone used a baby box last week to safely surrender a baby at a fire station in Hobbs.

They say a newborn baby boy was placed inside the compartment. Then, after an alarm notification, Hobbs fire personnel found the baby “safe and sound.”

First responders took the baby to Covenant Health Hobbs Hospital. The baby is now in CYFD custody.

In September, someone safely surrendered a baby at the fire station. A few months later, in February, someone used a baby box in Belen to surrender the baby.

Under the New Mexico Safe Haven Act, a baby up to 90 days old can be surrendered at a hospital, fire, or police station without any criminal charges.

MORE: