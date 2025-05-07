Newly-released lapel video shows arrest of NMSP officer in Rio Rancho

We're seeing new video of the moments before a New Mexico State Police officer was arrested.

RIO RANCHO, N.M. – We’re seeing new video of the moments before a New Mexico State Police officer was arrested.

Rio Rancho police say 33-year-old Hugo Diaz Amaya was involved in two crashes last Friday and was trying to get away. No one was hurt.

Before KOB 4 received this video, Rio Rancho police say there were visible signs Amaya was impaired. He had bloodshot watery eyes, slurred speech and stumbled when he walked.

“I come to the intersection, and he was trying to push the vehicle, and he’s revving the s*** out of it. So I pulled behind him and then some people tell me, he’s been, he ran from up the street. He ran and then came back.”

That Sandoval County deputy is talking about Diaz Amaya, a name that seemed a little too familiar to Rio Rancho police.

Rio Rancho police say he was involved in two crashes. The first near Santa Ana Casino and the second on Lincoln and Enchanted Hills where deputies saw him pushing his pickup truck. But according to Diaz Amaya, he only remembers crashing one time.

In the lapel video, Diaz Amaya stumble multiple times before police decided they had seen enough.

Diaz Amaya is on administrative leave as of Tuesday night. He was released with conditions and facing multiple charges including DWI and reckless driving.