Newly-released video shows crash involving RRPD officer

RIO RANCHO, N.M. – We’re learning more information about a car crash involving a Rio Rancho police officer.

Newly-released video shows the moments leading up to the impact. The crash happened at Golf Course and Westside.

Police say that officer was responding to a call last weekend when a car slammed into his police unit.

The video shows both cars were severely damaged. Two people went to the hospital.

The officer is on administrative duty Friday while the crash is investigated.