Next phase of Bridge Boulevard construction begins Wednesday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — If you live in the South Valley, the next phase of the construction on Bridge Boulevard will begin there Wednesday.

You can expect long wait times and delays along Bridge and Isleta. Crews will be working on traffic patterns and signals at the intersection. They’re also working on new asphalt surfacing at La Vega Drive.

The project will likely wrap up this fall. Businesses along the corridor will remain open in the meantime.