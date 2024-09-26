Nice temperatures and sunshine again Thursday
A high-pressure ridge is making conditions dry and warm once again Thursday. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — We’re looking at some nice temperatures, sunshine and dry conditions once again Thursday for much of New Mexico.
The high-pressure ridge is in firm control of our weather. Some of us will get to cool down a little bit Thursday.
Meteorologist Kira Miner shares all the details in her full forecast in the video above.
