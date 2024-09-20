NM National Guard rescues man trampled by horse in Gila Wilderness

GILA WILDERNESS, N.M. — The New Mexico National Guard rescued a person who was trampled by a horse Wednesday night in a remote part of the Gila Wilderness.

A four-person crew of an HH-60M Blackhawk helicopter arrived on scene at around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. They successfully brought the injured man up into the helicopter.

The man had possible broken ribs, an injured ankle and potential internal injuries. They took the man to Albuquerque where an ambulance drove him to the hospital.

“I’m relieved we were able to airlift the individual from such a remote area, provide initial medical aid and transport them for further medical care,” said Maj. Gen. Miguel Aguilar, the NMNG Adjutant General. “I’m proud of our team for handing the rescue with such expertise, once again highlighting what we do in the Guard to serve New Mexico and our communities. That’s our purpose.”

According to the NMNG, crews had never used the new HH-60M “Mike” model helicopter before. The design of the helicopter is specifically for medical evacuation, with digital instrumentation, integrated medical equipment and other upgrades.

The crew says the new helicopter performed exceptionally well on its maiden mission.

The crew members are as follows: