NM officials offer insight on community policing to MN officials

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — NM is helping MN with ideas about public safety.

From the Twin Cities came around 36 public safety officials to the Duke City to learn about Albuquerque Community Safety. The Pohlad Family Foundation brought in these officials to learn about ACS. A spokesperson for the foundation said those in the Twin Cities want to see a similar program in their communities.

“When George Floyd was murdered in our streets in Minneapolis, one of the things the community cried out for was a response that was different. Right? Something new and different. Realizing that all police calls don’t have to be answered by a person with a gun and a badge,” said Susan Bass Roberts, the president of the foundation.

ACS is an alternative response system that sends in trained professionals with backgrounds in mental and behavioral health to nonviolent and nonmedical 911 calls.

An ACS spokesperson says it’s humbling to see cities across the country implement similar programs.

ACS recently opened new headquarters in the International District. The flagship building will house their staff and first responders.

ACS is a 24/7 operation. Since it began in 2021, they have answered more than 80,000 calls.