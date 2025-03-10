NMDOH confirms 30 cases of measles in Lea County

The New Mexico Department of Health reports there are now at least 30 confirmed cases of measles in Lea County.

This is a jump from nine reported cases last week. 26 of the affected people are unvaccinated, and four of them don’t know their vaccination status.

The New Mexico Department of Health is investigating the death of a man who had measles when he died, but likely did not die from it. That investigation is ongoing.

There are two public vaccine clinics coming up:

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Mar. 11 at the Hobbs Public Health Office, 1923 N. Dal Paso.

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Mar. 11 at the Lovington Public Health Office, 302 N. 5th Street

You can also call the New Mexico Department of Health hotline with any questions at 1-833-796-8773.