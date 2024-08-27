NMDOJ sting operation: 2 alleged child predators take plea deal

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Two alleged child predators have reportedly taken a plea deal after they were arrested during an undercover operation by the New Mexico Department of Justice.

The NMDOJ launched “Operation MetaPhile” to crack down on child predators initiating inappropriate contact with underage children on Meta platforms. Undercover agents set up accounts, posing as children, and at least two men reached out to them. That led to an alleged meetup at a Motel 6 in Gallup and their arrests in May.

The NMDOJ identified the men as 52-year-old Fernando Clyde and 29-year-old Marlon Kellywood. They each faced charges of child solicitation by electronic communication device, and attempted criminal sexual penetration of a minor.

Now, they are each pleading guilty to those charges.

An NMDOJ spokesperson says the deal for both Clyde and Kellywood calls for them to each serve a nine-year sentence, with at least five to seven years spent behind bars. After they get out, the deal calls for them to each register as a sex offender and serve 5-20 years of supervised parole.

A judge will iron out those terms during sentencing, which the court scheduled for October 29. The state is pushing for the maximum sentence.

Agents also arrested 47-year-old Christopher Reynolds as a part of this operation. Reynolds faces one count of child solicitation by electronic communication device. Law enforcement officials said he also had to register as a sex offender in Texas after he sexually assaulted a 15-year-old family member.

The court has a September 5 change of plea hearing on the docket for Reynolds.

We will keep you posted as we learn more.