NMDOT announces I-25 bridge replacement project near Socorro

SOCORRO, N.M. — The New Mexico Department of Transportation announced a project to replace two bridges carrying I-25 traffic over Nogal Canyon near Socorro.

NMDOT is getting $71,250,000 in grant funding through the federal Bridge Investment Program for the project. The project will replace the two existing bridges over the canyon.

According to NMDOT, the superstructures of the existing bridges are deteriorating to the point where they’re approaching the end of their service life.

The project will give them an opportunity to modernize the bridge design and flatten the descent grade into the canyon to make it appropriate for current speeds.

There is no word on when this project will start.

The overall project will cost $142,526,324. To cover the rest, NMDOT is providing a grant match of $34,750,724 and is using $36,525,600 in additional federal funding.

New Mexico is one of 13 states receiving funding from the federal Bridge Investment Program