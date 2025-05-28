NMDOT releases study results for changing I-25 S-curve

The New Mexico Department of Transportation is looking at ways to improve the problematic I-25 stretch in Albuquerque.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Transportation is looking at ways to improve the problematic I-25 stretch in Albuquerque.

In fact, they wanted to hear from the public on what they want to see done in a study. 200 people participated in the study to improve safety and mobility between Avenida Cesar Chaves and Lomas. Most people don’t agree with the options they were given.

NMDOT kicked off their survey asking people about construction on the S-curve:

19% opted for Plan J, which would remove the ramps between Lead and Central, and would add a fourth lane on I-25 both directions.

23% opted to build Alternative L, which would also add that fourth lane and remove the on ramp at Coal. But it would add a new U-turn at Central.

Ultimately, the study found nearly 50% don’t want the traffic nightmare that comes with construction.

KOB 4 spoke with people who live near I-25. One man says he would rather NMDOT leave the curve alone.

“The sentiment around here has been to do nothing. For a number of reasons. We think that there are other solutions than spending an enormous amount of money to build a highway that in a few years is going to be maxed to capacity again,” said Robert Elwood, who lives near I-25. “The state should spend some time analyzing as their other options like public transportation, or urban planning solutions.”